Pius Suter News: Three points Thursday
Suter recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Suter missed 15 games between Dec. 29 and Jan. 29 due to a right ankle injury, but he's been productive since returning to the lineup with four points (one goal, three assists) in four games. Suter is having a subpar season in his first year in St. Louis, though. He posted a career-high 46 points in 81 games with the Canucks in 2024-25, but he's been limited to only 18 points (eight goals, 10 helpers) in 41 games so far in 2025-26.
