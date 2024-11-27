Pius Suter News: Tickles twine in defeat

Suter scored a goal on three shots Wednesday in a 5-4 loss to the Penguins.

Suter helped jumpstart Vancouver's comeback effort by depositing a slap shot past Tristan Jarry in the middle frame of Wednesday's defeat. The 28-year-old Suter has assumed the No. 2 center role as a result of J.T. Miller's (personal) absence, and the former is tracking towards surpassing his career-high 36 points that he produced during the 2021-22 campaign with Detroit. Suter is tied for first on Vancouver in goals with seven and he's added four helpers through 20 games. 10 of Suter's 11 points have come at even strength, so he'll be a name to keep an eye on if he can be more productive with his spot on the No. 2 power-play unit.