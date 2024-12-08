Pius Suter News: Tracking toward career year

Suter posted an assist Sunday in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

Suter registered the primary helper on Quinn Hughes' seventh goal of the season to open the scoring Sunday. Suter has only been held off the scoresheet on one occasion over his last seven games, which has helped fill the void of J.T. Miller (personal) being away from the team. Suter's career-high mark in points is 36, and he's on his way to surpassing that number with 11 goals and 17 points through 25 games this season. The Swiss center trails only Jake DeBrusk for the team lead in goals (12).