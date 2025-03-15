Pius Suter News: Two-point effort in win

Suter scored a goal, dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

This was Suter's first multi-point effort since Jan. 27 versus the Blues. Since that contest, he hasn't gone more than two games without a point, providing steady offense in a middle-six role. For the season, the 28-year-old is up to 18 goals, 32 points, 99 shots on net, 43 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 65 appearances. Suter's not a category-coverage type, but he has enough offense to help support a fantasy roster's depth.