Pius Suter

Pius Suter News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Suter produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Devils.

The 28-year-old opened the scoring midway through the first period, then set up Conor Garland for the goal that forced OT with just 36 seconds left in the third. Suter centered Vancouver's top line Monday with both Elias Pettersson (undisclosed) and Filip Chytil (concussion) sidelined, but he's been making an impact of late even in a lesser role, picking up five goals and seven points over the last seven games.

