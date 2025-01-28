Fantasy Hockey
Pius Suter headshot

Pius Suter News: Two points in St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Suter scored a shorthanded goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

His tally midway through the second period -- Suter's first shortie of the season, and the fourth of his career -- gave the Canucks a 4-1 lead and effectively put the game away. The 28-year-old hadn't had a multi-point performance since Dec. 6, but with 12 goals in 48 appearances, Suter's on pace for the first 20-goal campaign of his career.

