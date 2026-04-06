Pontus Holmberg Injury: Might be set for extended absence
Holmberg (upper body) departed Monday's 4-2 loss in Buffalo, and head coach Jon Cooper said after the game that the 27-year-old is "not good," according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.
Holmberg was injured after being hit by Peyton Krebs, as Holmberg's left shoulder went into the boards following the collision, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Cooper also said that the winger has to be further evaluated, which effectively rules out Holmberg from being available for the Lightning's second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Ottawa.
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