Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg Injury: Ruled out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Holmberg has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders.

Holmberg has been cold in recent weeks, as he's been held without a point while recording five hits, five blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while averaging 12:24 of ice time over his last six appearances. He'll be unavailable for at least one game due to his illness. Connor Dewar is expected to center the fourth line Tuesday, while Ryan Reaves will likely enter the lineup.

Pontus Holmberg
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now