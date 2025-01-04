Fantasy Hockey
Pontus Holmberg Injury: Unavailable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Holmberg (illness) won't play against Boston on Saturday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Holmberg will miss his third straight game. He has chipped in two goals, six points, 23 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 14 hits across 32 appearances this season. Auston Matthews (upper body) will return to Saturday's lineup, and Ryan Reaves will be a healthy scratch.

