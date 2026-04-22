Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg Injury: Won't play in first round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Holmberg (upper body) isn't expected to be an option during the Lightning's first-round series against Montreal, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Holmberg hasn't played since April 6 because of the injury. He finished the regular season with 11 goals and 22 points in 70 outings. If Holmberg is able to join later in Tampa Bay's playoff run, he will likely enter the lineup as a part of the bottom six.

Pontus Holmberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pontus Holmberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pontus Holmberg See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
76 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
92 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
114 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Corey Abbott
121 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
209 days ago