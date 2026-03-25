Pontus Holmberg News: Awarded empty-netter
Holmberg was credited with an empty-net goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Holmberg was impeded on his way to the empty net, which resulted in him being awarded the goal despite not recording a shot on net in the contest. He has four points over his last six games. For the season, the 27-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 22 points, 78 shots on net, 59 hits, 30 blocked shots and 23 PIM over 63 outings in a bottom-six role.
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