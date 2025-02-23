Pontus Holmberg News: Fills empty cage

Holmberg scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Holmberg has three goals and an assist over two games since the schedule resumed, though two of those tallies were empty-netters. Still, it's a massive improvement for the 25-year-old forward, who was limited to two assists over seven outings in January while missing time due to an illness. Holmberg's uptick in production corresponds with a move to the second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, and he may have a little extra fantasy value as long as he's in that spot. For the season, Holmberg is at five goals, 12 points, 46 shots on net, 36 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating over 45 appearances.