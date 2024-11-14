Pontus Holmberg News: Finds assist in overtime win

Holmberg logged an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

The helper was Holmberg's first point since Oct. 10, a span of 13 scoreless appearances. The 25-year-old has been an occasional healthy scratch this season and is unlikely to see anything more than a bottom-six role. He has two assists, 15 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 16 outings.