Pontus Holmberg News: Gathers helper in win
Holmberg notched an assist in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Holmberg helped out on Yanni Gourde's goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old Holmberg has little upside on offense -- this assist was just his third in 12 games since the Olympic break. He's at a career-high 20 points through 60 outings while adding 56 hits, 29 blocked shots, 74 shots on net and a plus-3 rating from a bottom-six role.
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