Pontus Holmberg News: Helps on power play

Holmberg had a power-play assist, three shots on net and two blocks in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.

Holmberg got some rare playing time on the power play and picked up the secondary helper on a tally by Nicholas Robertson, who redirected a shot from the point with one second remaining on the penalty. It was Holmberg's first power-play point this season and the second of his career. The third-line winger has two goals and five assists over 35 outings this season.