Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg News: Nabs helper Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Holmberg logged an assist and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Holmberg's offense has come around with four points over his last seven games, including an assist in each of the last two contests. The 25-year-old was on the second line again Monday, which likely explains his recent success. He's up to five points, 18 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 15 PIM through 22 outings. Fantasy managers can wait to see if his upticks in ice time and scoring stick.

Pontus Holmberg
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now