Pontus Holmberg News: Pockets assist

Holmberg provided an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Holmberg has gotten a chance to center the second line in the absence of John Tavares (lower body), though Wednesday was the first time it led to a meaningful bump in ice time (19:31). The 25-year-old Holmberg is more of a defensive forward, so his scoring upside remains limited. He has eight points, 35 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 23 PIM and 17 hits over 39 contests in 2024-25.