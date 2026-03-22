Pontus Holmberg News: Pots goal Sunday
Holmberg scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.
Holmberg ended a 13-game goal drought with the tally. He's earned a point in three of his last five contests, but he remains an inconsistent scorer in a bottom-six role. Holmberg has 10 goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net and 58 hits this season, all career highs, while adding 29 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pontus Holmberg See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 546 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?62 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year84 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 2291 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights179 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pontus Holmberg See More