Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg News: Pots goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Holmberg scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Holmberg ended a 13-game goal drought with the tally. He's earned a point in three of his last five contests, but he remains an inconsistent scorer in a bottom-six role. Holmberg has 10 goals, 21 points, 78 shots on net and 58 hits this season, all career highs, while adding 29 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances.

Pontus Holmberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pontus Holmberg See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pontus Holmberg See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
46 days ago
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
NHL
Olympic Hockey: Which NHL Teams Benefit Most & Least From Break?
Author Image
Jim Tomlin
62 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: World Junior Season - The Most Beautiful Time of the Year
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
84 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 22
Author Image
Corey Abbott
91 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
179 days ago