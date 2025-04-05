Pontus Holmberg News: Puts up helper

Holmberg logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Holmberg snapped a nine-game point drought when he set up the first of Nicholas Robertson's two goals in this game. The 26-year-old Holmberg looked ticketed for the press box prior to David Kampf (upper body) exiting the lineup. For now, Holmberg is holding down a fourth-line role. He's at 16 points -- one shy of his career high -- with 62 shots on net, 48 blocked shots, 39 hits, 27 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 62 appearances.