Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Holmberg (illness) is expected to be a healthy scratch against Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Holmberg missed the last four games dealing with an illness but skated with the regulars as an extra ahead of Tuesday's matchup. He might still be regaining his strength, but at this point, he is probably healthy enough to play if called upon. Holmberg has two goals, six points, 23 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and 14 hits across 32 appearances this season.

Pontus Holmberg
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
