Pontus Holmberg headshot

Pontus Holmberg News: Ties game with shortie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Holmberg scored a shorthanded goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Devils.

Holmberg tied the game midway through the third period, helping the Maple Leafs steal this contest that the Devils dominated. This was Holmberg's first goal since Nov. 20, but he has five points over his last 11 outings. For the season, the 25-year-old forward is up to two goals, four assists, 20 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 26 appearances in a mostly defensive role.

