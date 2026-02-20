Porter Martone headshot

Porter Martone News: Hat trick in Spartans' win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Martone scored three goals in Michigan State University's 8-2 win over the University of Notre Dame on Friday.

Martone had a big game for the Spartans in this blowout win. He's up to 20 goals, 41 points, a plus-27 rating and 70 PIM in 28 appearances this season, showing his potential to develop into a power forward in the long run. The Spartans are the top-ranked team in the NCAA, and it's not yet clear if Martone will opt to turn pro or spend another year developing at MSU for 2026-27.

Porter Martone
Philadelphia Flyers
