Porter Martone News: Keeps scoring Saturday
Martone scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.
Martone set the tone just 1:17 into the game. He's tallied all three of his NHL goals over the last four contests, and he's added four assists through seven career appearances. The 19-year-old also has 27 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating. Whether it's just adrenaline or his skill is shining through, Martone has helped the Flyers position themselves in the driver's seat for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
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