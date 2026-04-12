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Porter Martone News: Keeps scoring Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Martone scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Martone set the tone just 1:17 into the game. He's tallied all three of his NHL goals over the last four contests, and he's added four assists through seven career appearances. The 19-year-old also has 27 shots on net, 11 hits and a plus-3 rating. Whether it's just adrenaline or his skill is shining through, Martone has helped the Flyers position themselves in the driver's seat for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Porter Martone
Philadelphia Flyers
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