Porter Martone headshot

Porter Martone News: Makes history with Game 2 GWG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 6:53am

Martone scored the game-winning goal Monday during the Flyers' 3-0 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The rookie winger broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, tapping home a rebound on the backhand. Martone extended his point streak to eight games in the process, and he's the first teenager in NHL history to score the game-winner in his first two playoff appearances and just the third rookie -- a list that also includes Hall of Famer Brett Hull. Through his first 11 games for the Flyers, regular season and postseason, Martone has racked up six goals and 12 points.

Porter Martone
Philadelphia Flyers
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