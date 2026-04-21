Porter Martone News: Makes history with Game 2 GWG
Martone scored the game-winning goal Monday during the Flyers' 3-0 victory over the Penguins in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The rookie winger broke a scoreless tie midway through the second period, tapping home a rebound on the backhand. Martone extended his point streak to eight games in the process, and he's the first teenager in NHL history to score the game-winner in his first two playoff appearances and just the third rookie -- a list that also includes Hall of Famer Brett Hull. Through his first 11 games for the Flyers, regular season and postseason, Martone has racked up six goals and 12 points.
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