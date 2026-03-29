Porter Martone News: Officially joins Philly
Martone has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers, the team announced Sunday.
The first year of the contract will be burned as Martone will likely jump right into the Flyers playoff push. The 19-year-old just wrapped up his first and only NCAA season with Michigan State and was magnificent, registering 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in 35 games. His debut will likely come either Tuesday at the Capitals or Thursday vs the Red Wings.
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