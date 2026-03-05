Porter Martone News: Pair of goals Thursday
Martone scored twice in Michigan State University's 7-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Thursday.
Martone is up to 23 goals and 45 points over 31 appearances this season. The Flyers prospect has added a plus-27 rating and 76 PIM as well. Martone will look to guide the Spartans to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as he continues to excel in his first collegiate season.
