Porter Martone News: Pair of goals Thursday

Martone scored twice in Michigan State University's 7-1 win over the University of Minnesota on Thursday.

Martone is up to 23 goals and 45 points over 31 appearances this season. The Flyers prospect has added a plus-27 rating and 76 PIM as well. Martone will look to guide the Spartans to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as he continues to excel in his first collegiate season.