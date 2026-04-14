Porter Martone headshot

Porter Martone News: Plants flag in team record book

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Martone had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Martone, who is 19 years old, closed the season on a six-game, nine-point streak that included four goals. That tied Sean Couturier (2011-12), Mike Ricci (1990-91) and Peter Zezel (1984-85) for the second-longest point streak by a Flyers teenager. Eric Lindros holds the record (seven games; 1992-93).

Porter Martone
Philadelphia Flyers
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