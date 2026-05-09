Porter Martone headshot

Porter Martone News: Plenty of upside ahead of 2026-27

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 6:14am

Martone tallied an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Martone made an immediate impact after turning pro. He put up 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games and added five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games. Martone won't turn 20 until after the 2026-27 season begins, and he already looks like a veteran.

Porter Martone
Philadelphia Flyers
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