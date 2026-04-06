Porter Martone News: Scores first goal of career
Martone recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.
Martone, a 19-year-old winger who made his NHL debut March 31, needed just two games to record his first point and only four games to find the back of the net for the first time. His goal couldn't have come at a better time, as it gave the Flyers a 2-1 win in the midst of a playoff push. Martone has three points in his last three games, and he's certainly making the most of his first few shifts at the NHL level. He spent the 2025-26 season at Michigan State University, where he racked up 50 points (25 goals, 25 assists) in just 35 games.
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