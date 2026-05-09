Porter Martone News: Standout in audition for 2026-27
Martone tallied an assist Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference second round.
Martone made an immediate impression since his arrival in Philly. He put up 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine regular-season games and added five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 playoff games. Martone is only 19 years old; he won't be 20 until after 2026-27 starts. This kid looks like a veteran already.
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