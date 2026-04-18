Porter Martone News: Tallies in Game 1 win
Martone scored a goal, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins in Game 1.
Martone has gotten on the scoresheet in seven straight games and eight of his 10 outings overall at the NHL level. The 19-year-old jumped right in after signing out of Michigan State University. He's seeing critical top-six minutes and a power-play role, so Martone should be a popular pick for DFS contests and playoff pools, particularly as a steady source of shots and hits.
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