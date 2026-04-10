Porter Martone headshot

Porter Martone News: Two points in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Martone scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Detroit.

The 19-year-old rookie got onto the scoresheet in a third straight game as he makes a late impact for the Flyers in his NHL debut. Martone, the sixth overall pick in the 2025 Draft, has two goals and six points in six games since his season with Michigan State ended, with both tallies coming on the power play.

Porter Martone
Philadelphia Flyers
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