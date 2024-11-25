Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: In concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Kochetkov is out indefinitely after entering the NHL's concussion protocol, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Monday.

With Frederik Andersen (knee) already on the shelf, Kochetkov's concussion will force the Canes to continue utilizing Spencer Martin between the pipes. With a back-to-back upcoming, Carolina may even have to deploy Yaniv Perets versus the Panthers either Friday or Saturday. For his part, the 25-year-Kochetkov was putting together a strong campaign prior to getting hurt, posting a 10-2-0 record, 2.43 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now