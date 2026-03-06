Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Might be back by playoffs
Kochetkov (hip) might be available in time for the playoffs, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.
Kochetkov hasn't played since Dec. 20 because of the injury. He was previously expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, so if he ends up playing at all before the end of the regular season, that would be a bit of a surprise. Kochetkov has a 6-2-0 record, 2.33 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine outings this campaign. Brandon Bussi might maintain the starting gig for the rest of the regular season even if Kochetkov returns. However, Kochetkov would eat into Bussi and Frederik Andersen's playing time.
