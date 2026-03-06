Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Might be back by playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 12:50pm

Kochetkov (hip) might be available in time for the playoffs, according to Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Kochetkov hasn't played since Dec. 20 because of the injury. He was previously expected to miss the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign, so if he ends up playing at all before the end of the regular season, that would be a bit of a surprise. Kochetkov has a 6-2-0 record, 2.33 GAA and .899 save percentage in nine outings this campaign. Brandon Bussi might maintain the starting gig for the rest of the regular season even if Kochetkov returns. However, Kochetkov would eat into Bussi and Frederik Andersen's playing time.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pyotr Kochetkov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pyotr Kochetkov See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
NHL
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark
Author Image
Jan Levine
44 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, January 4
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, January 4
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
61 days ago
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
NHL
NHL Barometer: Olympic Hopefuls Making Their Cases
Author Image
Jan Levine
66 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Corey Abbott
67 days ago