Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Returns to NHL
Kochetkov was recalled by the Hurricanes from AHL Chicago on Monday.
After his conditioning stint in the AHL, Kochetkov is set to join the Hurricanes for the first time since sustaining his hip injury in late December. The 26-year-old netminder would have to be cleared from IR before returning to action, but his call-up is an indicator that he could return to action in the coming days. When healthy, he has played decently well with a 6-2-0 record, a 2.33 GAA and an .899 save percentage across nine appearances this season. If he's cleared off injured reserve by tomorrow, he'll have the chance to appear in the Canes' regular-season finale for a tune-up game before likely playing a sizable role in the team's goalie rotation for the playoffs.
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