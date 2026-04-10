Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov Injury: Set for conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Kochetkov (hip) was assigned to AHL Chicago on Friday for a conditioning stint.

Kochetkov has been sidelined since Dec. 20 due to a hip injury that required surgery, but the Hurricanes have been optimistic that the netminder would be an option for the playoffs. The 26-year-old will have an opportunity to work with the AHL club late in the NHL regular season, which signals that he's progressing in his recovery and could be cleared to rejoin the Hurricanes at some point during postseason play.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
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