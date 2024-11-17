Pyotr Kochetkov News: Back in win column

Kochetkov turned aside 29 of 30 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Kochetkov had a seven-game win streak snapped against Utah on Wednesday, but he got back on track Sunday against St. Louis. The 25-year-old has been one of the league's better netminders through the early portion of the campaign -- Kochetkov ranks tied for second in the NHL with nine wins. The Russian backstop is up to a 9-2-0 record, .904 save percentage and 2.42 GAA through 11 games.