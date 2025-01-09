Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Big saves preserve win

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 10:50pm

Kochetkov made 30 saves in a 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Nicholas Robertson beat him, but he then made some huge saves in the third to preserve the lead and get the win. Kochetkov has won just twice in his last six starts (2-3-1), and his overall stats (16=9-1, 2.52, .902) continue to fuel rumors the Canes will go shopping for net insurance before the deadline. If so, Kochetchov's value could take hit.

