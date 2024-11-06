Pyotr Kochetkov News: Carries to win by offense

Kochetkov made 12 saves in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

It was far from a sharp performance from Kochetkov, who likely wants another crack at Travis Konecny's third-period tally that tied the score at 4-4, but the Carolina offense came out on top in the end. Kochetkov has started four straight games, winning all four with a 2.74 GAA but an .861 save percentage, and he might be due for a breather Thursday at home against the Penguins. With Frederik Andersen (lower body) still sidelined, Spencer Martin could see his first action of the season instead.