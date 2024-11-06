Pyotr Kochetkov News: Carries to win by offense
Kochetkov made 12 saves in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.
It was far from a sharp performance from Kochetkov, who likely wants another crack at Travis Konecny's third-period tally that tied the score at 4-4, but the Carolina offense came out on top in the end. Kochetkov has started four straight games, winning all four with a 2.74 GAA but an .861 save percentage, and he might be due for a breather Thursday at home against the Penguins. With Frederik Andersen (lower body) still sidelined, Spencer Martin could see his first action of the season instead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now