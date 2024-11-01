Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Cruises to easy win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Kochetkov made 13 saves in Thursday's 8-2 rout of the Bruins.

The ice was tilted all night, and Kochetkov faced exactly five shots in each period while Carolina's offense went wild. The 25-year-old netminder should see a heavy workload while Frederik Andersen (lower body) is sidelined, but Kochetkov's value in fantasy formats that reward bulk saves could be muted even in a starting role due to the Hurricanes' suffocating defense -- he's 4-1-0 to begin the season with a 2.61 GAA in five appearances, but he has just an .891 save percentage and has faced fewer than 20 shots in two of those outings.

