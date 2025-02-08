Pyotr Kochetkov News: Cruises to win No. 20

Kochetkov made 36 saves in Saturday's 7-3 win over Utah.

The 25-year-old goalie gave up a tally in each period, two of them on the power play, but Carolina scored four times in the second period alone to effectively put the game away. Kochetkov has just one regulation loss in his last eight starts, going 5-1-2 over that stretch with a .910 save percentage, and Saturday's victory was his 20th of the season -- the second straight campaign in which he's reached that mark.