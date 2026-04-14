Pyotr Kochetkov News: Defending crease Tuesday
Kochetkov (hip) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his start in Tuesday's road matchup against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kochetkov hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 20 against Tampa Bay due to hip surgery. He appeared in parts of two games with AHL Chicago on Friday and Sunday during a conditioning loan before being called up by the Hurricanes on Monday. Kochetkov has a 6-2-0 record with a 2.33 GAA and an .899 save percentage in nine NHL outings this campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pyotr Kochetkov See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week9 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers33 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!51 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Matthews Making His Mark83 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pyotr Kochetkov See More