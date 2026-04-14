Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Kochetkov (hip) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his start in Tuesday's road matchup against the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov hasn't played in the NHL since Dec. 20 against Tampa Bay due to hip surgery. He appeared in parts of two games with AHL Chicago on Friday and Sunday during a conditioning loan before being called up by the Hurricanes on Monday. Kochetkov has a 6-2-0 record with a 2.33 GAA and an .899 save percentage in nine NHL outings this campaign.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
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