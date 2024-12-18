Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Delivers first clean sheet

Updated on December 18, 2024 at 7:45am

Kochetkov turned aside all 32 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

It was the first shutout of the season for the 25-year-old netminder and the ninth of his NHL career. Kochetkov has started six of Carolina's seven games to begin December, going 3-3-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .899 save percentage, and he'll be firmly entrenched at the top of the depth chart until Frederik Andersen is ready to return from knee surgery.

