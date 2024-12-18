Pyotr Kochetkov News: Delivers first clean sheet
Kochetkov turned aside all 32 shots he faced in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
It was the first shutout of the season for the 25-year-old netminder and the ninth of his NHL career. Kochetkov has started six of Carolina's seven games to begin December, going 3-3-0 with a 2.58 GAA and .899 save percentage, and he'll be firmly entrenched at the top of the depth chart until Frederik Andersen is ready to return from knee surgery.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now