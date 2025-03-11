Pyotr Kochetkov News: Difference maker in win

Kochetkov made 23 saves in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour was effusive about his goalie after the game. "'Kooch' was dynamite really. We didn't give up a heck of a lot, and when we did, he was there. So that was the difference in the game." It was Kochetkov's fourth consecutive win, and he's 9-2-2 in his last 13 games. He's in a platoon with Frederik Andersen, which will keep both men fresh. You need to have 'Kooch' in your blue paint when the Canes have him in theirs.