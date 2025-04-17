Pyotr Kochetkov News: Downed by Habs on Wednesday

Kochetkov stopped 17 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens, with Montreal's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

With nothing on the line in their second-last game of the regular season, the Hurricanes rested a number of skaters and didn't provide Kochetkov with his usual support. It's the 25-year-old netminder's third loss in his last four starts, and over his last seven outings he's stumbled 3.91 GAA and .832 save percentage. Frederik Andersen has been marginally better during that stretch (2.80 GAA, .885 save percentage in his last six starts), but it's not yet clear which goalie Carolina will have between the pipes when the team kicks off its playoff run against New Jersey.