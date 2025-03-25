Pyotr Kochetkov News: Drawing favorable matchup

Kochetkov will tend the home twine Tuesday versus the Predators.

Kochetkov's five-game winning streak was snapped in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Kings. That performance marked the first time this season that Kochetkov has surrendered more than four goals in a game. He's sporting a 25-12-3 record, 2.49 GAA and .902 save percentage through 41 appearances. Fantasy managers should feel confident that the Russian netminder will bounce back Tuesday against a Nashville club that sits last in the NHL with 2.54 goals per game in 2024-25.