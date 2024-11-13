Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov headshot

Pyotr Kochetkov News: Draws start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Kochetkov was the first goalie off Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he'll start on the road against Utah.

Kochetkov has been hot lately, picking up wins in each of his last seven starts while posting a 2.28 GAA and .911 save percentage during that time. He'll start in a second consecutive game Wednesday and has a favorable matchup against Utah, who has averaged just 2.73 goals per game this season.

Pyotr Kochetkov
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
