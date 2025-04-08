Fantasy Hockey
Pyotr Kochetkov News: Expected starter in Buffalo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Kochetkov is slated to tend the road twine Tuesday against the Sabres, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Kochetkov has faltered of late, going 1-3-0 with a 4.61 GAA and an .804 save percentage over his last four starts, which comes on the heels of a five-game winning streak. It won't get any easier against a Buffalo team that has won four consecutive games and seven of its last eight. Kochetkov is 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA against the Sabres in his career.

