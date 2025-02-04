Pyotr Kochetkov News: Expected to start in Winnipeg

Kochetkov was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, which indicates he'll draw the road start in Winnipeg, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov made 18 saves on 20 shots in his last start Thursday in a 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. The 25-year-old has a 19-9-3 record, .903 save percentage and 2.47 GAA through 32 appearances this campaign. He'll have a tough assignment against a Winnipeg club that ranks first in the NHL with 3.61 goals per game.