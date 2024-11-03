Pyotr Kochetkov News: Extends win streak Sunday

Kochetkov turned aside 19 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Capitals.

Kochetkov had a light workload in Sunday's win as a result of Carolina outshooting Washington by a count of 45 to 21. The 25-year-old netminder is riding a four-game win streak, and he's allowed exactly two goals in three of those contests. Kochetkov has posted a 5-1-0 record, .893 save percentage and 2.51 GAA across six appearances.